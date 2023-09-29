Last week, WWE released several wrestlers across the main roster and NXT, including Shelton Benjamin.

The longtime star had supporters within All Elite Wrestling to the point where they pushed for the promotion to get him earlier this summer.

Fightful Select reports that several wrestlers in AEW were hoping he would join the company in some capability, and there was talent pushing for him to join the company several months ago.

This was around when there was an incorrect report that his contract was slated to expire, but he had plenty of time left on it.

The report added that AEW has been looking to add producers and hopeful to get to the point where they can have each producer work one match per show.