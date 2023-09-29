WWE has released a new cold open for tomorrow’s NXT No Mercy premium live event.
The new video pays homage to the classic N64 video game WWF No Mercy, which is widely considered one of the best pro-wrestling video games of all time. Check out the cold open below.
Are you ready to play? 🎮 #NXTNoMercy brings the action TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/I70mCXf6lN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2023
No Mercy takes place from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The updated lineup can be found below.
NXT Championship Match:
Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov
NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton
NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match:
The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima w/ SCRYPTS)
NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match
Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch
NXT North American Championship – Special Referee: Dragon Lee
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams
Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin
Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport Pre-Show