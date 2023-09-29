WWE has released a new cold open for tomorrow’s NXT No Mercy premium live event.

The new video pays homage to the classic N64 video game WWF No Mercy, which is widely considered one of the best pro-wrestling video games of all time. Check out the cold open below.

Are you ready to play? 🎮 #NXTNoMercy brings the action TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/I70mCXf6lN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2023

No Mercy takes place from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The updated lineup can be found below.

NXT Championship Match:

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match:

The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima w/ SCRYPTS)

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match

Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch

NXT North American Championship – Special Referee: Dragon Lee

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport Pre-Show