The legendary Mickie James-Aldis was a recent guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of different subjects, including who she hopes to face in the NWA, and why she believes former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb is the best wrestler in the world right now. Highlights are below.

Who she hopes to step into the ring with in NWA:

You know, I don’t know because I’m like well, if we go within the NWA, there’s Kylie Rae now. I think that obviously there is Kamille as the champion but me as a businesswoman [goes], ‘She’s aligned with my husband and she’s champion and he’s the champion and as a businesswoman, I don’t need to do…’ I think I like Kamille. She comes over the house, she comes swimming at the house, you know? We’re all friends so, when it came time to go after the championship, I would just really like to have one of those matches with like a Thunder Rosa or like with a Serena [Deeb] or someone who’s really like that type of girl of today that people really have their eyes on and put on a hell of a match and that’s all. Have like a really amazing showcase and whoever that might be, I mean there’s Deonna [Purrazzo], there’s so many girls that are — I mean, Ring of Honor’s getting ready to do that tournament, they’re getting showcased. There’s women that I haven’t even stepped in the ring with that have really risen up in the last five years since I’ve been back and on the road and stuff, because of this whole, you know, renaissance of women’s wrestling so it’s kind of cool to see. There’s so many people I haven’t even seen yet so, we’ll see.

How she thinks Serena Deeb is the best women’s wrestler:

Yeah, I know and I’m so happy for her and I would have said Serena [Deeb]. I know I’ve wrestled Serena but everybody knows Serena is always my go-to because I think she’s the greatest women’s wrestler out there right now, and I’ve always felt that way. I always have a kindred spirit with Serena because I remember her when she first moved to Louisville in OVW when she was just a kid. She moved from Virginia so there was already like a little bond right there because we’re both Virginia girls.

