IMPACT star Mickie James recently appeared on the Alliance Pro Wrestling Network podcast to hype up the promotion’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship, a bout that could potentially be the final of her prestigious career due to the Last Rodeo storyline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she has asked Kim if she would want to come out of retirement:

Gail is not coming out of retirement to wrestle anyone. I’ve already asked her, okay? I’ve already asked. No, I’m just kidding. I mean, I have, of course, I’ve asked her. I’m like, ‘Come on, Gail,’ but Gail, and you know, a lot of this, Last Rodeo was a conversation and even talking to Gail of, ‘How do you want your career to be remembered?’ To come out of retirement, I think, the first time for her — It’s going to have to be something remarkable. It’s going to have to be something good. Once you’ve done something so special to end your career — unless it was something you weren’t proud of, you’re not going to come back for anything that’s not going to top it or be better than.

How it take time to get into ring shape:

I’m sure it’s a match that people want to see, but at the same time, we are at that stage, and she’s very smart. She’s behind the scenes and the head of the Knockouts and everything now. It takes a little bit more of a toll on your body. You have to get ready a little longer because of genetics and metabolism. Just everything is different. It’s all different. I’ve still been training and everything this whole time and maintaining steady in the ring, and she hasn’t wrestled in a long time. So it would take a certain amount of training for her to even get ready for the ring to feel like, ‘Okay, I can go now.’ Ring wind and running on the treadmill or two different animals. So, yeah, but I will always say yes to Gail.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)