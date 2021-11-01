Mike Bailey has signed with Impact Wrestling.

“Speedball” was offered a contract by Impact executive Scott D’Amore after his match against Josh Alexander at Sunday’s Destiny Wrestling show in Canada.

Alexander commented on the signing by tweeting, “This will be the steal of a signing people talk about in 5yrs. @IMPACTWRESTLING gets another killer. @SpeedballBailey is going to take over the wrestling scene! One of my toughest opponents, most skilled & hardest workers I’ve ever seen. @DestinyWrestle is Canadian wrestling.”

Bailey has been wrestling since 2006 and throughout his wrestling career, he has worked for promotions such as ROH, CZW, PROGRESS Wrestling, Revolution Pro, and wXw. Bailey issued the following statement on Twitter:

“Thank you. Despite setbacks and hardships I’ve had in my wrestling career, I only feel blessed & grateful for the love & support that I have received continuously in return for my hard work. I couldn’t do any of it without you all. Thank you. I’ll keep doing my best!”

WWE did have interest in signing Bailey as it was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter back in May that he needed to take care of work Visa issues in order to make it official.