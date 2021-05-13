Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Miro defeat Darby Allin to become the new TNT champion. The Best Man has since taken to Twitter writing, “LINE THEM ALL UP!!” indicating that he’s ready to go on a rampage on the AEW locker room.

Last night also saw the Young Bucks retain the AEW tag team titles overs SCU, with the added stipulation that if SCU lost they would split up as a tag team. Post match Frankie Kazaria cut a promo backstage about how he knew the reward of making such a promise, but wasn’t prepared for the risk of losing. He assures fans that he is not done as a solo act, but displays sadness and despondency as he reflects on his time with Christopher Daniels.