AEW superstar Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) answered a number of pro-wrestling related questions on a recent stream of his Twitch channel. It was here that the Bulgarian Brute revealed that IMPACT Wrestling did reach out to him for work following his WWE release, but he turned them down.

I just didn’t want to go to Impact. They were very kind, they reached out. I just needed some time.

Later Miro would be asked if he was sick of being involved in pro-wrestling wedding segments, a question that he did not hesitate to answer swiftly.

First of all, I have never been in a stupid wedding segment. If you want to go back and research all the wedding segments that I did, they all have broken all kinds of records, thank you very much and no, weddings are fun. Who gets tired of going to a wedding? I don’t know. I’m not tired of having fun. Are you?

Check out his full Twitch stream here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)