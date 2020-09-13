AEW will be airing this week’s episode of Dynamite in their normal time-slot on Wednesday night. The programming schedule was originally going to see AEW hold a one-hour special on Wednesday, with their full show coming on Thursday due to the NBA playoffs also airing on TNT.

#AEWDYNAMITE WILL AIR AS USUAL THIS WEDNESDAY 8pm EST on @TNTDRAMA (Yes, caps weren’t necessary. But, here’s a picture of @orangecassidy for no reason) pic.twitter.com/mk4x5pAh7u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 13, 2020

Check out an updated lineup for this week’s show:

-Best Friends versus Santana & Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl

-FTR versus Jurassic Express in a non-title matchup

-Thunder Rosa versus Ivelisse for the NWA women’s champion

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Private Party

-MJF in action

-Hangman Page versus Frankie Kazarian