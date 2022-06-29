AEW superstar Miro recently spoke with WhatCulture about a wide range of topics, including how he still hopes to have a showdown with NJPW’s Tomhiro Ishii, something that was denied from him as the Stone Pitbull went down with an injury prior to last Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On a future matchup with Tomohiro Ishii:

Whenever he [Tomohiro Ishii] thinks he’s got good wheels or good enough wheels or he thinks he’s not afraid to face ‘The Redeemer’ and the consequences that come with it, if he’s okay bending for a ‘Game Over’, that’s gonna happen… I have no issue. If I have to fly to Japan if you will to have to work him there, I’m okay with that as well. I have plenty of miles on my card so, it’s not a problem for me. Flying there, beating his ass, five-to-ten minutes and flying right back. So people are gonna see it. At the end of the day, one day, people are going to see ‘The Redeemer’ as an All-Atlantic Champion or World Heavyweight Champion at that point, versus ‘The Stone Pitbull’ Ishii.

How he loves Japan but doesn’t want to stay there for a long tour:

No, that’s way too long for me [Miro responded when asked if he’d like to do a tour of Japan for a month]. I need to come home to my pickles, I need to come home to my dogs. I’m not going anywhere for a month. I’m gonna go there for one day, beat somebody up, two days tops and I’m coming right back home to my sweet wife. There’s no — I love Japan, don’t get me wrong. I love the food, I love the culture, I love everything about it, but there’s no way I’ll be stuck there for a month.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)