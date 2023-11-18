– Maxwell Jacob Friedman cut no corners in preparing for his double-duty tonight at AEW Full Gear 2023. Ahead of tonight’s PPV at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., “The Devil” visited Dr. Beau Hightower for special adjustments to help get him ready for his two matches tonight.

As noted, MJF will join forces with Samoa Joe to defend the ROH World Tag-Team Championships against The Gunns in the “Zero Hour” pre-show, and will also headline AEW Full Gear 2023 with an AEW World Championship defense against “Switchblade” Jay White of Bullet Club Gold.

– All Elite Wrestling has returned with the latest two episodes of their digital series, “AEW Timelines.” Heading into the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view tonight, the latest two episodes of the digital series coincide with the special event.

First up, AEW Timelines: Hangman Adam Page’s History with Texas Death Matches looks at Hangman Page’s history with Texas Death Matches before he squares off against Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match at tonight’s PPV.

In the latest episode, which dropped on Saturday afternoon dubbed, “She’s TIMELESS! The Birth of a STAR, Timeless Toni Storm!”, fans get an in-depth look at Storm’s evolution into “Timeless” Toni after parting ways with The Outcasts group with Saraya and Ruby Soho. Storm squares off against Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at tonight’s Full Gear PPV.