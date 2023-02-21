AEW World Champion MJF has posted about potentially taking over the top NJPW faction, Bullet Club.

The legendary group was formed by Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) back in 2013, and has featured talent that went on to become some of the biggest superstars in all of wrestling. This includes Devitt, AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, The Good Brothers, and Jay White.

Speaking of White, he recently lost a loser leaves town matchup and will be departing NJPW. This has left an opening in the Bullet Club, one that fans believe could be a perfect opportunity for MJF.

However, the one person who is not interested in this position is the Salt of the Earth himself. When a fan suggested he become the group’s new leader he writes back, “I’d rather join the bullet in my skull club.”

MJF is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson at the March 5th Revolution pay-per-view.