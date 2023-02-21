Konosuke Takeshita says he had a very emotional response to Keiji Muto’s final matchup.

The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on the Japanese legend’s last outing in the ring, which took place earlier this morning under the Pro Wrestling NOAH banner. Muto took on top NJPW talent Tetsuya Naito, who won with his Destino finisher.

Takeshita, who has become a fan-favorite in AEW due to his in-ring ability, admits that he had tears in his eyes watching Muto compete one final time. His tweet reads, “A Japanese legend wrestler left the ring. I could not stop crying when I watch his last match.Yes, I guess pro wrestling is the best sport and entertainment. My wrestling career is still going on. I dream of one day becoming a superstar like you.”

Muto had a career that expanded over four decades. He is also known as The Great Muta, and wrestled his final matchup in that persona at the beginning of the year. He lost to WWE Superstar and fellow Japanese legend, Shinsuke Nakamura.