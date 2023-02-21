Lio Rush says he still has a great relationship with AEW President Tony Khan.

The Man of the Hour spoke on this topic during an interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he opened up about how much his WWE run scarred him and how that made him skeptical when he first competed in AEW. He adds that despite some differences in the past he really does like Tony Khan and credits him for being a good person. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether he would be interested in returning to AEW:

Uhm, I think so. I think anything is possible if you have the right intentions, if you’re coming from the right place.

How he likes Tony Khan and initially gave AEW a chance because he was scarred from his WWE run:

I like Tony a lot. I really like Tony. I think that’s the first time I’m saying that out loud [laughs]. Yeah, I do like Tony. One thing that made me so willing to give AEW a chance [is the fact that] I feel like I was scarred from my WWE run. I feel like I was, you know, traumatized a little bit. Tony liked me a lot, I feel like we connected pretty quickly and I feel like that’s why there was a lot of emotion involved. I probably shouldn’t have brought the emotion out, but again, I’m glad I did… you know. I’m glad I showed people that I stand for something [and that] I care about myself and I care about others. It’s not always about a paycheck to me. Yeah. I’m sorry, I’m kind of.. this is huge for me. This is the first time that I’m really speaking on it. I’ve talked about, but I haven’t really, really talked about it in that sense about my relationship with Tony and stuff like that.

Says he still talks to Tony Khan and that they have a great relationship:

Yeah, I’ve talked to him a few times. We’ve talked a number of times. It’s always great, it’s always, you know, ‘How [have] you’ve been? Good to hear from you.’ If the show is in the area, I try to pop out and see it and stuff like that. The love is still there, the support is still there, there’s just other factors into me actually being there. I’m doing so much right now, I’m happy with what I’m doing. It’s not like I’m really trying to force something to happen. If it happens, it happens. I love the direction that I’m going in right now, I love what I’m doing. I’m glad that I feel like I don’t really have any true bad blood within wrestling. I feel like with me being so active right now and being in front of people… it’s a lot different when you’re in front of somebody. You can see them, you can feel their energy and kinda get a feel for why they’re doing what they’re doing.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)