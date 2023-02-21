Paul Wight is one tough cookie.

The AEW superstar and former WWE, ECW, and WCW word champion recently spoke with METRO UK about his recovery from knee replacement surgery, which has given the big man brand new titanium joins. However, it wasn’t all easy. Wight revealed during his interview that he was forced to be in a wheelchair for 11 weeks while he was waiting for doctors to build implants that were big enough for him. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Says he spent 11 weeks in a wheelchair following surgery:

Well, I spent 11 weeks in a wheelchair because I was waiting for them to build the implant for my knee because of my size. I had crushed all the bone in the knee, I was bleeding into my shin. So, I’ve got a good pain tolerance, but when I say I rode the tire down to the rim, that’s exactly what I did.

How he has a brand new titanium joint that will last him 30 years: