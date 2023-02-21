Mike Bailey has addressed the incident he had with a fan from last week’s GCW In The Middle of the Night event.

The IMPACT star took to his Twitch stream to discuss the moment and why he decided to not engage the man, who was nearly falling over drunk and was being held back by his friends. Bailey adds that the kick he gave wasn’t even that hard, and that his main focus was on wrestling the match he was in against Nick Gage. Check out his full recap in the highlights below.

Says he was prepping for a move when he got nudged by the drunk fan:

I’m crouching because I’m waiting to Nick Gage to turn and face me while he’s holding his door, so I can jump sidekick his door. I’m 20 feet from Gage. The floor is soaked in beer and I have to do a running jump kick. He just nudges me in the butt and I’m like, ‘what the hell is that? What the hell just happened?’ The Orange Cassidy kick, essentially. It’s f***ed up, don’t do this. In a Simpsons shirt, which I just noticed. If I had saw that, I would have been like, ‘this is fine.’ He represents Homer.

Says he could tell the fan was drunk and decided not to engage:

He pushes me, I turn around. This is the moment where I have to make a decision. You see him move back, his friends hold him, you promptly see Adam [the referee] get in the way. He has a job to ref the match. I firmly believe this, never hit anyone unless, speaking as a wrestler, you’re ready to hit back. I will never hit anyone. Two reasons to hit someone, you need to protect yourself and it is for self-defense. Two, the person is an actual problem for society, for example, a Nazi. Being a Nazi is a good reason to hit someone. Am I in danger? This is what I’m assessing. He pushes me and quickly backs off, you have guys (getting in-between), I can tell he’s f***ed up and drunk. Not a danger to me. He’s just a drunken idiot at the show. I have nothing to gain by hitting this guy.

Says his main focus was the match:

I didn’t give a single f***….this happens and then I have to run across a floor covered in beer and jump side kick Nick Gage. It would have taken away from the match. What happens if I start beating his ass? The matches screeches to a halt. The match changes, stops, gets f***ed up. My job is to wrestle, not inflate my ego by hitting someone who is clearly intoxicated and has very little fighting experience judging by that kick. The guy was just a dick, not a threat. Different things.

Someone shared a clip of the moment online. Check it out below.

This is the video. I asked permission to post this. https://t.co/av19es7xyn pic.twitter.com/6FbsS7forj — Anissa Barr (@AnissaBarrr) February 20, 2023

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)