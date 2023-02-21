13 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will feature Preston Vance, Julia Hart, Trent Beretta and Billie Starkz in singles action, while Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh, The WingMen, and Iron Savages will be in tag team action.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped on January 28 in Orlando, FL at Universal Studios. Full spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Emi Sakura vs. Billie Starkz

* Julia Hart vs. Dvlyn Macabre

* Preston Vance vs. Blanco Loco

* Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley

* Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker

* Trent Beretta vs. Tony Nese

* Jora Johl and Rohit Raju vs. Bryce Cannon and Dale Springs

* Iron Savages vs. Chris Sandson and Terry Kid

* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh vs. The Boys

* The WingMen’s Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Jarett Diaz, Rich Adonis and Jay Marte

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

