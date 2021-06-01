During an interview with Inside The Ropes, MJF spoke on potentially adding Britt Baker to The Pinnacle. Here’s what he had to say:

Britt Baker. Me and Britt have actually formed a bit of a bond. I still think she’s a total bitch and she definitely thinks I’m a s***head, but talent recognizes talent. Real recognizes real. Do I think we’re going to add a female in The Pinnacle? Probably not. I think, right now, we are easily the most dominant faction, group, however you want to put it, in professional wrestling. We’re in the most intense and intriguing angle.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.