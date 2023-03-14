Indie wrestling veteran RSP (Rickey Shane Page) wrestled 7 matches for AEW in 2021, then one more in 2022, all on Elevation and Dark. The September 22, 2021 Elevation tapings in Queens, New York saw RSP team with VSK and CPA for a 3-on-1 Handicap Match loss to Paul Wight, in what was Wight’s second match for AEW, just weeks after his debut win over QT Marshall at AEW All Out.

RSP recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview, and revealed how current AEW World Champion MJF actually lied to company officials to get RSP booked that night in Queens.

These Elevation tapings were held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC, before the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, so it was a big deal, and AEW needed extras. MJF, without consulting RSP first, told AEW he was in the area because he knew RSP would make the trip up to New York City to work the show.

RSP ended up driving straight through the night to make it to the show, from Ohio to New York, and when he arrived, he was told by Aubrey Edwards that he would be working with Wight at the tapings.

RSP spoke highly of his AEW experience, and said AEW President Tony Khan was nice to him. He recalled sometimes sitting in the Gorilla Position backstage and watching Khan direct the show, because he’s interested in that aspect of the business, and said Khan was very cool about him doing that.

RSP’s last AEW match was a loss to Matt Hardy at the August 24, 2022 Elevation tapings in Cleveland, OH. Since then he’s made appearances for MLW, DDT in Japan, PROGRESS in the UK, West Coast Pro, and others.

