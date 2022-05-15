AEW superstar MJF recently joined Brand Walker on his Rasslin program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Long Island hero’s issues with ex-WWE talent making more money than him in the promotion, and how he goes back and forth on his relationship with AEW President, Tony Khan. Highlights are below.

Goes back and forth on his relationship with Tony Khan:

“I can’t wait to leave this company, how about that. Oh no, hope that doesn’t ruffle any feathers in the office, oh no. Who said AEW? I didn’t say AEW, you just said AEW, maybe I did, maybe I didn’t. Maybe I’m in a sh*t mood, maybe I hate my boss, maybe I fu***ng love my boss, who knows?”

Says he is unhappy with ex-WWE guys coming into AEW and making more money than him:

“I think there’s a lot of stuff going on in this company that is inaccurate. I think all these ex-fu***ng WWE guys that are making an absurd amount of money. When quite frankly they can’t sniff my fu***ng jock when it comes to the ratings I pull in whenever I am on screen, I think they can all go to hell. I think that somebody in the upper management has a problem with me, and it’s very obvious if you see what I am dealing with week to week.”

How underrated Shawn Spears is:

“Let’s talk about Shawn Spears, Shawn Spears is an ex-WWE guy that gets it,” he said. “Now, if/when I were to go over there, I’d have me a ball. Because I have built my brand and established myself here. So, when I go over there, I am not going to have to deal with the same type of bullsh*t that Shawn Spears had to deal with. Because a guy like that has been criminally underrated for over a decade.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)