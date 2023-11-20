“The Devil” doesn’t think highly of “The Hulkster’s” skills as an actor.

As noted, AEW World and ROH World Tag-Team Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman visited Dr. Beau Hightower to get special adjustments done on his body before his double-duty at AEW Full Gear 2023 this past Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

During the video of his visit, MJF spoke about Hulk Hogan doing a “sh*t job” as a pro wrestler crossing over into mainstream movie acting, and how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Dave Bautista and others have finally helped to change that stigma.

“I think a lot of the time, when people look at wrestlers going into acting, because Hulk Hogan did such a sh*t job,” MJF said. “He did, let’s be honest, probably one of the worst actors of all time. People were so hesitant of letting pro wrestlers into acting. Thanks to trailblazers like Cena, Rock, and Batista, absolutely massacring it every single time they are on screen, and killing it.”

Friedman continued, “It’s pretty cool and unique now because when they look at wrestlers, they understand now that what we do is really difficult and it takes a lot of charisma, charm, and athleticism. So does being the top draw in Hollywood. I think it’s a pretty easy transition, I shouldn’t say that. It’s an easy transition if you’re capable of being a top guy in my sport. It’s easier. If you’re somebody that struggles in front of the red light and you’re just a really good grappler (it’s harder).”