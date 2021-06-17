According to PW Insider and later confirmed by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Major League Wrestling has opted out of their distribution deal with the DAZN, ending their partnership which began back in June of 2020. MLW has since signed deals with VICE TV, as well as their original broadcast partner, beIN Sports.

Word was that in April MLW was in talks with Discovery for a possible alliance, but that has yet to come to fruition as the VICE deal was signed shortly after that. MLW CEO Court Bauer also addressed the missing episodes of Fusion on Youtube, explaining that the company is currently in a “deal for the rights to the library.”

