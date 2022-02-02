Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the legendary Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making an appearance at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is coming to MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The legend returns to the hallowed grounds of the Grady Cole Center where “The Dragon” emerged as a main eventer and forever became a part of Charlotte’s rich wrestling history.

Celebrated as one of the sport’s all-time greats, Ricky Steamboat has signed on as the matchmaker for MLW’s big Charlotte card.

Steamboat will also appear for autograph and photo opportunities before the card.

Promising to give Charlotte fans a night of great wrestling action, Steamboat is actively putting together what promises to be a stacked card for a city Steamboat considers his hometown.

How will the ruthless Cesar Duran react to Steamboat’s presence?

Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

Cesar Duran

nZo

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Alicia Atout

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Pagano

Richard Holliday

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Aramis

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Myron Reed

Matt Cross

TJP

Ikuro Kwon

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.