MLW Azteca Results 2/3/22

Auditorio Fautso Guiterrez Moreno

Tijuana, Mexico

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: EJ Nduka vs. Adrian Quest

Quest with a shotgun dropkick. Quest is throwing haymakers at Nduka. Quest with forearm shivers. Nduka slams Quest’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nduka with a gut punch. Nduka sends Quest to the corner. Quest with a shoulder block. Quest with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Quest follows that with forearm shivers. Nduka with two running shoulder blocks. Nduka with Two Release Vertical Suplex’s.

Nduka whips Quest across the ring. Quest ducks a clothesline from Nduka. Nduka hits The Verdict. Nduka delivers The Snake Eyes. Nduka drops Quest with The Pounce. Nduka goes for a Bodyslam, but Quest lands back on his feet. Quest thrust kicks the left knee of Nduka. Quest with a Roundhouse Kick. Quest SuperKicks Nduka. Quest sends Nduka face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Nduka catches Quest in mid-air. Nduka connects with The Running Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: EJ Nduka via Pinfall

– Richard Holliday does some shopping in Beverly Hills.

– MLW Super Fight taping in Charlotte, North Carolina will take place on February 26.

– The Von Erichs have been placed on the medical reserve list.

– Mads Krugger Vignette.

– Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be in attendance for MLW Super Fight.

Second Match: Extreme Tigre vs. Mecha Wolf

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolf outpowers Tigre. Strong lockup. Wolf sends Tigre to the corner. Tigre applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Tigre rolls Wolf over for a two count. Tigre with The La Magistral for a two count. Wolf regroups in the corner. Tigre ducks three clotheslines from Wolf. Tigre with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Wolf heads to the outside. Wolf catches Tigre in mid-air. Wolf goes for a PowerBomb, but Tigre lands back on his feet. Tigre rocks Wolf with a forearm smash. Wolf launches Tigre over the steel barricade. Wolf plays to the crowd. Wolf with a Leaping Crossbody Block onto a pile of chairs. Wolf has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Wolf with a knife edge chop. Wolf rolls Tigre back into the ring. Tigre denies The Slingshot Tornado DDT. Tigre with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Tigre applies a Modified Anaconda Vice. Wolf puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wolf with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf drops Tigre with The Slingshot Tornado DDT for a two count. Wolf lands The Suicide Dive. Wolf rolls Tigre back into the ring. Tigre avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Tigre with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Wolf applies a waist lock. Tigre with three sharp elbow strikes. Wolf goes for a German Suplex, but Tigre lands back on his feet. Wolf with The SpineBuster. Wolf with a Running Knee Strike. Wolf connects with The Blood Eagle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mecha Wolf via Pinfall

Third Match: Alex Kane, Rey Horus, Villano III Jr. w/Mr. Thomas vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Villano spits at Octagon before the bell rings. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Villano with a waist lock takedown. Octagon with an arm-drag takeover. Octagon taunts Villano. Villano gets distracted by the crowd. Villano avoids The Big Boot. Strong lockup. Octagon applies a wrist lock. Villano with an arm-drag takeover. Villano whips Octagon across the ring. Villano rolls Octagon over for a two count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Overhand Chop Exchange. Octagon ducks a clothesline from Villano. Octagon with a Corkscrew Pescado. Villano ducks a clothesline from Octagon. Villano with a Slingshot Headscissors Takeover. Octagon rolls under a clothesline from Villano. Octagon with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Villano dropkicks Octagon to the floor. Vikingo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vikingo slaps Villano in the chest. Villano reverses out of the irish whip from Vikingo. Vikingo handsprings over Villano. Vikingo ducks a clothesline from Villano. Vikingo sends Villano to the corner. Vikingo with a corner clothesline. Vikingo with a back elbow smash. Vikingo follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block.

Villano leapfrogs over Vikingo. Vikingo handstands over Villano. Vikingo with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Vikingo plays mind games with Villano. Horus with a Spinning Back Kick. Vikingo reverses out of the irish whip from Horus. Horus dives over Vikingo. Horus slams Vikingo’s head on the top rope. Horus avoids The Pump Kick. Horus with an Apron Enzuigiri. Horus with The Slingshot Twisting Splash. Horus kicks Vikingo in the face. Horus with a Flying Hurricanrana. Kid gets up Horus grill. Kid with two palm strikes. Kid backs Horus into the turnbuckles. Kid with a shotei. Horus reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Nice Aerial Display from both men. Horus ducks a clothesline from Kid. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Horus. Kid with a knee lift. Kid with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Kid pops back on his feet. Kane tags himself in. Kane tells Horus to get out of the ring. Kane taunts Kid. Kid shoves Kane. Kane shoves Kid into the canvas. Triple Thrust Kick.

Team Vikingo gangs up on Kane. Double Irish Whip. Kid drops down on the canvas. Kane with a double clothesline. Kid with The X-Plex. Kane doesn’t care about his tag team partners. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double FaceBuster. Kane PowerBombs Kid. Team Kane gangs up on Vikingo. Kane repeatedly stomps on Vikingo’s chest. Kane is raining down haymakers. Horus slams Vikingo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Villano with a corner clothesline. Horus with The Discus Lariat. Kane follows that with a running clothesline. Kane dumps Vikingo out of the ring. Horus kicks Octagon in the gut. The referee is losing control of this match. Kane with a knife edge chop. Horus slaps Octagon in the chest. Octagon is displaying his fighting spirit. Villano is choking Octagon with his boot. Double Irish Whip. Kane drops down on the canvas. Kane applies The Full Nelson Lock. Kane continues to ignore his tag team partners. Assisted Double Dropkick. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. All hell is breaking loose in Tijuana.

Kid and Vikingo sends Kane back into the ring. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid slaps Kane in the face. Kid with forearm shivers. Kane with a running forearm smash. Kid SuperKicks Kane. Kid sends Kane tumbling to the floor. Horus ducks a clothesline from Kid. Horus with The Standing Spanish Fly. Octagon drills Horus with The Canadian Destroyer. Villano hits The Crucifix Bomb. Vikingo with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Kane with an Inside Out Lariat. Kane goes for a PowerBomb, but Vikingo lands back on his feet. Vikingo rolls Kane over for a two count. Thomas pulls Kane out of the ring. Vikingo lands The Suicide Dive. Stereo Topes to Thomas. Kane and Thomas heads towards the backstage area. Stereo SuperKicks. Horus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Horus with The SomerSault Plancha. Kid with The Asai MoonSault. Vikingo wraps this sequence with The Tornillo. Vikingo rolls Villano back into the ring. Villano PowerBombs Vikingo in mid-air for a two count. Villano hits The Lung Blower for a two count. Vikingo with The Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Vikingo connects with The SlingShot Corkscrew 450 Splash for a two count. Vikingo with The Shotgun Meteora. Vikingo plants Villano with The 630 Senton Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, we go to the parking lot area as Emilio Sparks is trying to interview Alicia Atout. Meanwhile, we see Richard Holliday being tossed out of Cesar Duran’s Henchmans Truck to close the show.

Winner: El Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 295 of The Hoots Podcast