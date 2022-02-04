WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is reportedly returning to the ring this month.

Goldberg is set to return to the storylines soon and will be wrestling at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, according to Fightful Select.

The current plan is for Goldberg to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the title on the line. This match was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but Reigns withdrew from the match and took some time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to the ring in August 2020, and has been champion since Payback on August 30 of that year.

Goldberg previously claimed that he had one more match on his WWE contract, but he’s also stated that he’s signed to WWE through 2023. This new report notes that people believe his contract will be up after the Elimination Chamber match. Goldberg was originally signed for two matches per year, but there was some speculation on the deal being modified for the three matches he worked in 2021.

Goldberg has worked a few matches per year since returning to lose to The Undertaker at Super Showdown 2019. He defeated Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019, defeated then-Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super Showdown 2020, dropped the Universal Title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, lost to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the 2021 Royal Rumble, took a loss to then and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021, and then defeated Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel 2021 this past October.

The 55 year old Goldberg reportedly underwent knee surgery after his October win over Lashley, but then revealed in late December that he needs shoulder surgery. He indicated that he would get the shoulder surgery once he was done in the ring, but there’s been no update since then.

There’s no word on if Goldberg will return to TV to promote the Elimination Chamber match, but he would have to appear this week, next week, or on the February 18 go-home edition of SmackDown if he really is challenging Reigns.

Stay tuned for more on Goldberg’s return. Below is the current announced card for Elimination Chamber, which takes place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.