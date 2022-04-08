MLW Fusion Results 4/7/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Ricky Steamboat has informed @RealCesarDuran that the league has put him under investigation. #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/Pvudhe30T1 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 8, 2022

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. TJ Perkins For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins grapples around Reed. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a headscissors takedown for a two count. Perkins with a full mount cover for a two count. Reed with an arm-drag takeover. Reed sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Cross-Arm-Breaker Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Perkins clotheslines Reed. Perkins uppercuts Reed. Perkins whips Reed across the ring. Reed goes for The Sunset Flip, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Dropkick Exchange. Perkins sends Reed shoulder first into the steel ring post. Perkins wraps the right shoulder of Reed around the ring post. Perkins slams Reed’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins stomps on Reed’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins rams his boot across Reed’s face.

Perkins drives his knee into Reed’s back. Perkins stomps on the right shoulder of Reed. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins sends Reed to the corner. Perkins blocks a boot from Reed. Perkins goes for The T-Bone Suplex, but Reed lands back on his feet. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reed decks Perkins with a JawBreaker. Reed goes for The SpringBoard Cutter, but Perkins counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins brings Reed down to the mat. Perkins pulls back the arms of Reed. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins stands on the back of Reed’s knees. Perkins applies The Romero Special. Perkins rolls Reed over for a two count. Perkins has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Perkins is choking Reed with his boot. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins with Two Face Washes. Perkins poses for the crowd.

Reed lands The Top Rope Dive. Reed rolls Perkins back into the ring. Reed scores two forearm knockdowns. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Reed drops Perkins with The Guillotine Knee Drop. Perkins decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Reed matrix under a clothesline from Perkins. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perkins avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Reed with The Hook Kick. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Perkins denies The Leaping Cutter. Perkins with The NeckBreaker on the ring apron. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Reed SuperKicks Perkins. Perkins avoids The No Cap Splash. Perkins applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Perkins transitions into The STF. Reed grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Perkins uppercuts Reed. Reed SuperKicks Perkins. Reed with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Perkins launches Reed over the top rope. Nice aerial display in the corner. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Perkins with The Cobra Twist Driver for a two count. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Reed counters with The Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Middleweight Champion, Myron Reed via Pinfall

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Per interim matchmaker Ricky Steamboat. NEXT WEEK there will be a BIG Women's Featherweight matchup as @holidead will go one on one against @Shazza_McKenzie. #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/aS9gPi3M61 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 8, 2022

Second Match: Richard Holliday w/Alicia Atout vs. Matt Cross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Holliday drives his knee into the midsection of Cross. Holliday hammers down on the back of Cross neck. Holliday with a forearm shot across the back of Cross. Holliday with clubbing corner clotheslines and back elbow smashes. Holliday repeatedly stomps on Cross chest. Holliday sends Cross to the corner. Cross dives over Holliday. Cross with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cross pops back on his feet. Cross with a Cartwheel Back Elbow Smash. Cross dumps Holliday out of the ring. Cross lands The Suicide Dive. Cross rolls Holliday back into the ring. Cross hooks the outside leg for a one count. Cross with a knife edge chop. Holliday reverses out of the irish whip from Cross. Cross kicks Holliday in the face. Holliday yanks Cross off the top turnbuckle. Holliday with an Inside Out Lariat.

Holliday continues to stomp on Cross chest. Holliday is choking Cross his boot. Holliday with a forearm smash. Holliday with a blistering chop. Holliday follows that with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Holliday stomps on the left hand of Cross. Holliday with a shoulder block. Holliday applies a front face lock. Cross kicks Holliday in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Holliday. Holliday decks Cross with a back elbow smash. Holliday with another forearm across Cross back. Holliday continues to stomp on Cross back. Alicia attacks Cross behind the referee’s back. Holliday hits The Butterfly NeckBreaker for a two count. Holliday repeatedly drives his knee into Cross back.

Holliday with the elbow drop for a two count. Holliday targets the lower back of Cross. Holliday fish hooks Cross. Holliday goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Cross lands back on his feet. Cross kicks Holliday in the face. Cross dives over Holliday. Cross levels Holliday with Two Pump Kicks. Cross ducks a clothesline from Holliday. Cross with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Holliday with The Tilt-A-Whirl Breaker. Holliday goes for 2008, but Cross counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Cross ducks a clothesline from Holliday. Cross drops Holliday with The Rebound Cutter for a two count. Cross walks over the midsection of Holliday. Holliday avoids The Shooting Star Press. Holliday with a Pop Up Haymaker. Holliday connects with 2008 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Richard Holliday via Pinfall

Third Match: The Von Erichs vs. The Mortons

Ross Von Erich and Kerry Morton will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Kerry applies a side headlock. Ross sends Kerry to the corner. Kerry decks Ross with a back elbow smash. Kerry with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kerry grabs a side headlock. Kerry transitions into a hammerlock. Kerry whips Ross across the ring. Ross drops Kerry with a shoulder tackle. Kerry pops back on his feet. Kerry drops down on the canvas. Kerry leapfrogs over Ross. Ross avoids the dropkick. Kerry sweeps out the legs of Ross for a one count. Kerry applies a rear chin lock. Ricky tags himself in. Kerry reverses out of the irish whip from Ross. Kerry with a shot to the midsection of Ross. Ricky with a running knee lift. Ricky drags Ross to the corner.

Ricky tags in Kerry. Double Leg Whip. Double Clothesline. Kerry hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ross reverses out of the irish whip from Kerry. Ross with The Running Boot. Ross tags in Marshall. Ross sends Kerry into the ropes. Ross drops down on the canvas. Marshall dropkicks Kerry. Marshall punches Kerry in the back. Kerry rolls Marshall over or a two count. Marshall with The Sliding Lariat. Marshall applies a side headlock. Ross tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick for a two count. Ross drives his knee into the midsection of Kerry. Ross slams Kery’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ross tags in Marshall. Kerry is displaying his fighting spirit. Double Irish Whip. Ross with a Running Boot. Marshall with a Flying Forearm Smash. Pump Kick/Hip Toss Combination. Marshall with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ricky kicks Ross in the gut. Ricky drills Ross with The Canadian Destroyer. Marshall applies The Claw. Kerry starts brawling with Ross. The referee is losing complete control of the match. The Von Erichs connects with The Claw Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, The Mortons and Von Erichs get into a brawl with 5150 to close the show.

Winner: The Von Erichs via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 304 of The Hoots Podcast