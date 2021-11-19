It was recently announced that MLW Middleweight champion Yoshihiro Tajiri will be defending the title against Atsuki Aoyagi at the November 28th All Japan Pro Wrestling event, the first time MLW gold has been defended in All Japan in 18 years. The promotion released an image of the contract signing that took place earlier today, which you can see below, along with a press release from MLW promoting the bout.

