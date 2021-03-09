MLW officials still have plans for a big champion vs. champion match, according to Fightful Select.

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone has been planned for well over a year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the match to be delayed. Now, with both men closing in on two years under their reigns, the company is still hoping to do that match whenever they feel comfortable with having fans in the crowd.

In other MLW news, word is that the Mads Krügger character was created as a way to pace things along without losing momentum of the two dominant champions in Fatu and Hammerstone. However, Krügger was said to have exceeded expectations to the point he became a part of the grander plan. Mads was previously known as Logan Creed on the indies.

This week’s MLW Fusion episode will see Hammerstone defend against MLW World Tag Team Champion LA Park. MLW is teasing that “The Black Hand of CONTRA” Krügger will be lurking in Hammerstone’s shadows for a potential distraction. Mads lost to Hammerstone, with the title on the line, at the Kings of Colosseum event in January, and then lost to Hammerstone in early February in the Baklei Brawl.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.