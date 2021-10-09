Major League Wrestling issued the following press release providing an injury update on new heavyweight champion, Alexander Hammerstone. Check out the update below.

Following his historic title vs. title championship bout, Alex Hammerstone limped to the back where he received medical treatment from Dr. Sweglar.

Davey Richards, a current Critical-Care/Flight Paramedic and 3rd Medical school student, was one of the first to assist the new double champ alongside MLW’s resident physician.

While Hammerstone is expected to undergo tests this afternoon, the double champ shared pics taken shortly after the title bout.

Dr. Sweglar is expected to update the press and Hammer’s fans early next week on his condition.