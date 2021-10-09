AEW superstar and former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke with Fightful about her experience in the promotion, one that she is grateful for thanks to the huge platform it has given her. Highlights from Rosa’s interview can be found below.

Says her journey in AEW has been wonderful:

“I am feeling great. I love working for AEW. This company has given me such a humongous platform that has not only been helping me get more eyes to my brand but get more eyes onto the product that I’m creating, which is Mission Pro Wrestling. It’s been an amazing journey and honestly, I just love coming to every city and love feeling that this is not a job. This is living my dream every time I’m here.”

On AEW having such confidence in her abilities:

“It’s very flattering, honestly. You never think that somebody will do and go ways to get you because they see the talent and the possibilities and they see you as a brand and they know what you can bring to the table. It was pretty obvious at All Out. You saw it. A lot of the stuff happened was organic. It’s not forced and people are learning how to love this—which is Thunder Rosa—because they know every time I’m in the ring, I bring the passion. I bring the real fight. They know I’m a warrior, that I do not give up. No matter what the result is. To feel like my boss has that confidence in me and my abilities is pretty awesome.”