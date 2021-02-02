Major League Wrestling has released the cold open to tomorrow’s Fusion, which features the first-ever Baklei Brawl matchup between Mads Krugger and Alexander Hammerstone. Check out the preview, as well as an updated match card for tomorrow’s show below.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

•Jordan Oliver vs. SENTAI Death Squad

•Azteca Underground’s public negations to acquire a promotion

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.