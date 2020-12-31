MLW released a ten-bell salute on Wednesday to pay tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper), who passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

The tribute was released at 7pm, when the weekly MLW Fusion show would’ve hit the air. There was no new Fusion episode this week due to the holiday, but MLW will return next Wednesday night with the Kings of Colosseum event.

Lee never wrestled for MLW in his 17 year career.

MLW, WWE and Impact Wrestling all paid tribute to Lee this week. AEW aired their Celebration of Life edition of Dynamite on Wednesday to honor Lee.

You can see MLW’s ten-bell salute below:

