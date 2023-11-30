A company has emerged as a potential new home for former AEW star, QT Marshall.

According to Fightful Select, MLW has expressed interest in bringing in Marshall and were “surprised” that he was hitting the open markets. The report states that MLW is planning to communicate with the current AAA title holder with plans for him to work in and out of the ring. It is noted that MLW considers him a jack of all trades in those areas.

Fightful adds that MLW is in the process of revamping their front office and that Marshall fits the bill since he wore the same hats in AEW. The WWE option is also not out of the question. There are several within WWE pushing for him to join the company in a variety of roles.

