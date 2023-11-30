A big update on AEW star and former NWA women’s champion, Serena Deeb.

Deeb has not wrestled for AEW since October of 2022, with numerous reports giving vague updates regarding her medical condition throughout this time. In a new post on Instagram, Deeb herself explains that she’s been dealing with unprovoked seizures, admitting that it has changed her life and been very scary for her.

I just wanted to share with you today a little bit about what’s been going on with me. Since last October, I’ve had a series of three unprovoked seizures. This has been a really dramatic time period for me. It’s affected my career and it’s affected my life in a lot of ways. It’s been really scary for me. I’ve seen a lot of different doctors, I’ve had every test imaginable and for the longest time nobody could tell me why this happened. Being out of the ring has been very challenging for me. I love professional wrestling with everything in me and I miss performing, I miss wrestling.

However, Deeb reveals that her neurologist said she has recovered and recently cleared her for a wrestling return.

I’ve kept this very private and then I started learning more about seizures and how much more common it is and I didn’t realize how many people experience seizures. I just have so much empathy. I know how scary it is and I just want to send the message that you are not alone and there is always light at the end of the tunnel. I want to encourage you and a big reason why I wanted to talk to you today is because I do have some news, and it’s really good news, it’s great news. I saw my neurologist recently and he told me that I recovered, I’m healthy, and I’m officially cleared to wrestle. That means I am ready to return. Hopefully, the next time you guys see me, I’ll be in the ring doing exactly what I do best. I can’t wait to wrestle, I can’t wait to show you exactly what the Professor, what Serena Deeb is made of. Thank you so much for your time, I appreciate and love every single one of you. Much love.

