Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that super-heavyweight Juicy Finau has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion, and will be making his debut at the May 13th Kings of Colosseum event from Philadelphia. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of super heavyweight Juicy Finau to a multi-year deal.

Prior to going major league, the 25-year-old Tongan from Ontario, California has been crushing the competition on the regional level over the past two years.

Big Juicy will step foot in an MLW ring in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13. Secure your seats now and see Juicy’s Philly debut live by going to http://www.MLW2300.com.

Ushering in a new era of the super heavyweight, Juicy stands 6’5″ and tips the scales at nearly 500 pounds. The protege of Jacob Fatu, Finau has a one of a kind aerial arsenal that defies gravity and devastates all in his wake.

Training at the Fale Dojo in New Zealand, Juicy tats himself as a “New Era Savage,” ready to take things to the next level.