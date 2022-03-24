Montez Ford recently appeared on The Bubba Show and talked about how seeing his wife Bianca Belair headline WrestleMania 37 last year with Sasha Banks was motivating for him as a wrestler.

“Just that moment where she was breaking down. I saw exactly, like everything she had put in to get to that moment. So it was so good just to see her get so emotional,” he said. “Such a huge moment for both of those women. And for them to go out there and do what they did, it was special.

“It’s a landmark, in the history books, and I am so proud of not just her, but the both of them. What they did, it’s a blessing not only just to see it, but to be there and to experience it. Be a support group, be a support factor, and just embrace all of it. It’s motivating.”

Ford noted how the match made him promise to go all out like Banks and Belair did if he gets the chance on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I saw that match last year, and I was like, ‘you know what? If I ever get the chance to do the same thing on the WrestleMania stage, I am going to make sure I go all the way out like they did,’” he said. “Now this year we have a chance.”

Ford and Angelo Dawkins will compete in a Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38, against champions RK-Bro and former champions Alpha Academy. Ford commented on how he’s always had a goal of performing at WrestleMania.

“It’s crazy man. It just shows that if you stick with it, you stay motivated, and you stay positive, you can achieve anything you want to do. I wouldn’t say that necessarily I expected it to be this match,” he admitted. “But I knew that I was going to be, and that I wanted to be at WrestleMania. I made sure that I kept my head on a swivel. That I kept working, that I kept doing what I needed to do. The necessities, staying out the headlines, and negativity, and just staying focused, and one day WrestleMania is happening. Then, BOOM, 2022 WrestleMania, we here.”

