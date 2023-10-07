While speaking with the New York Post, Montez Ford spoke about a potential feud with former AEW star Jade Cargill now that she’s with WWE.

Ford thinks a potential feud between his wife, Bianca Belair, and Cargill would be interesting.

“It just shows the true testament of how both of these women are because I don’t even think they’ve physically greeted each other yet. The fact that they’re both been talked about in such a high regard lets you know the importance of both of these women. So I don’t even have to tell you about the importance to women’s wrestling.

The fact that it’s been so talked about already lets you know the foundation and the hard work and time that they both put in that everyone is still clamoring over something that has a huge possibility of happening, but that they want to happen. They should get a round of applause for that itself because you have all these people talking and you guys haven’t even said too much to each other yet.

That time will come. I’m pretty sure it will. But I think the level of importance of it is, not only is it looked at in high regard, but it gives more women’s wrestlers, women of culture this motivation to do this same thing as well and at such a very, very, high level, both of them, specifically my wife as well.”