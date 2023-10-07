GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Night One – The Art of War Games event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

The Art of War Games Match: Team FREEDOMS (Jun Kasai, Masashi Takeda, Takashi Sasaki, Toru Sugiura & Violento Jack) vs. Team GCW (Ciclope, John Wayne Murdoch, Miedo Extremo, Nick Gage & Rina Yamashita)

GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Alec Price vs. Tony Deppen

Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason

SG(SUPER)C*NT (Allie Katch, EFFY, Mance Warner, Manders & Sawyer Wreck) vs. Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay), Cole Radrick, Brayden Toon & Shane Mercer