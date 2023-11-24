Montez Ford is feeling confident ahead of this evening’s WWE SmackDown.

Ford and his Street Profit tag partner, Angelo Dawkins, will challenge Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on this evening’s show in Chicago. Ahead of the match Ford took to social media and writes that the Profits three-year slump of not holding gold will end this evening.

It’s been nearly 3 years since. The Street Profits have held tag team Gold…That all ends tonight, at home, in CHICAGO.

It’s been nearly 3 years since

The Street Profits have held tag team Gold… …That all ends tonight, at home,

in CHICAGO. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oqWRNQX0IV — (@MontezFordWWE) November 24, 2023

Tonight’s SmackDown will be the final show before tomorrow’s Survivor Series premium live event, which features a WarGames matchup. The full lineup for SmackDown can be found here.