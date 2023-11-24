Otis sings the praises of former multi-time women’s champion, Bianca Belair.

The WWE star spoke about Belair during a recent interview with Sportskeeda, where he recalled the EST lifting him up with ease during an obstacle course challenge back in 2021. Otis says that he couldn’t believe how easy it was for Belair to get him up, especially since he weighs in at a whopping 370 pounds.

She’s a stud. I was very worried for her own being because again I am a big load, about 370 pounds. She just picked me up with ease, carried me all the way like a backpack, and threw me over the ledge like a piece of trash. Nah, I’m kidding. But it was definitely a great time, and Bianca, the sky’s the limit with her athletic ability. She’s just a pure stud.

Belair has had an incredible career with WWE and it's not over yet.