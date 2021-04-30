IMPACT Wrestling stars Sami Callihan and Moose both took to Twitter recently to call out AEW world champion and new IMPACT world champion, Kenny Omega.

Moose writes, “Truth is @KennyOmegamanX is A God of Pro Wrestling. Truth also is Kenny has hit his Plateau. On the other hand Im The Wrestling God. And I haven’t yet reached my Prime. Now the question is what is more scary???”

Callihan states, “Give me @KennyOmegamanX.”

IMPACT recently announced that NJPW superstar El Phantasmo would be appearing on an upcoming episode on AXS. In his video package the Bullet Club member is beating down on MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush, something Rush acknowledges in a new tweet. He says, “Hey Impact, is there a reason why he’s just beating my ass the entire time in this promo package?”