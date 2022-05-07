IMPACT superstar and former world champion Moose recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide range of topics, most notably how he felt about his feud with Josh Alexander that culminated at last month’s Rebellion pay-per-view. Highlights from the Wrestling God’s conversation can be found below.

How he never really disliked Alexander, he just did what was necessary to become world champion:

“I still have a lot of emotions going through my head right now. I had, I believe, one of the greatest reigns as IMPACT World Champion. But, yeah, it sucks. I have all the respect in the world for Josh. A lot of people don’t know this, I never really hated Josh. I just did what I had to do to be champion. Like I said, it could have been Jesus Christ in that ring with me—and I love Jesus Christ—but I would have done the exact same things that I did to Josh. I respect Josh. I’ve spoke highly of him. I think he’s one of the greatest in-ring pro wrestlers in the world and I’m happy he’s champion. Let’s see what he does with his reign.”

On putting together his match with Alexander at Rebellion:

“Yeah, the way we paced it, it was actually a very easy match. That’s one thing I love about Josh, and I do it myself, is I pace matches where you don’t need a lot of actual moves. It’s more about emotion and getting the fans to feel that emotional rollercoaster with you. The way we did it, we could have wrestled for an hour if we wanted to. I wasn’t tired of all. I think Josh was a little bit tired because he gave me ten Germans.” Moose said. “So he was a little blown up. He usually doesn’t get tired, but if you do ten Germans in a row, anybody’ll get tired, right? Lance Armstrong would get tired after hitting somebody with ten Germans, and his cardio’s phenomenal. That match was well paced. Going on social media and seeing all the great stuff people were saying about it, about it being one of the greatest matches IMPACT Wrestling’s history, and five star, instant classic. I’m just happy that I had a great dance partner in Josh to take me through that.”