WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with CBS Sports to hype up tomorrow’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, where the Scottish Warrior will team up with RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline. Highlights from the former world champion’s interview can be found below.

On having more confidence since last feud with Roman Reigns:

“I was feeling pretty confident in who I was the last time we fought in each other, but maybe still a little tense at times. Thinking a little too much about things before the matches instead of just being,” McIntyre said. “My mind was still going instead of doing everything naturally. I would do most things naturally and overthink a couple of things. These days, I just do what feels right. I go with my gut. It helps when the live crowd is there to get that real-time feedback to know what is the right way to go. Right now, I feel as confident as I did then [and] 100 times more confident. Also, taking that slow burn route rather than jumping in there with Roman as soon as I was drafted to SmackDown. It allowed the crowd to be reintroduced to Drew McIntyre and take time to build that rapport with the crowd.”

How much louder the WWE Universe started cheering him when he was drafted to SmackDown:

“I’ve noticed and listened over the past six months or whatever, and the reaction is getting louder and louder. ‘Oh wow, this is cool.’ They are kind of sticking with me. A lot of guys flip-flop between good and bad these days. The fans have shorter attention spans or maybe what the person is doing isn’t interesting enough for them and they get over it pretty quick. I’ve had moments like that where I need to take a step in this direction or that direction, but I never once thought I need to turn bad. It’s cool to see the fans have stuck with me the whole time and, if anything, they’ve gotten louder and louder to the point where Reigns and I came face-to-face. It was a SmackDown taping. We had two tapings. They had seen me a few times prior. They had seen Reigns a few times prior. When I took out one Uso and the other Uso, on the turn — which I didn’t mean to do — I locked eyes with him and I could feel the rumbling. I could feel this is a pretty cool moment right now and holding off so long was worth it.”