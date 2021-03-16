IMPACT’s Moose was a recent guest on the Da Call Up podcast to discuss his run as TNA heavyweight champion, which the former NFL star revealed would have saw the return of the signature King of the Mountain matchup made famous in the Jeff Jarrett GFW/TNA days. Highlights are below.

Says they were supposed to have a King of the Mountain matchup at an event that was eventually canceled by COVID:

We were supposed to have a show in Tampa [TNA: No Place Like Home] and there was a King of the Mountain match with five or six of us, with me being one of them, and it was going to be for the TNA Heavyweight Title. They were going to bring it back. That show got canceled due to COVID and we had to find a way to still have the belt on the show.

How they got the idea for him to just call himself the champion:

Management thought of the idea, ‘Moose, you’re a badass, just grab the title and claim you’re the champion.’ That’s what I did. That run changed my whole career, especially the stuff I did with EC3. That changed me from a Floyd Mayweather-type to a Mike Tyson-type to where I just want to hurt people and beat people up.

