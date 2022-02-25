Cesaro reportedly left WWE on good terms.

As noted earlier, it was revealed that Cesaro has quietly exited WWE after the two sides were in contract negotiations but unable to come to agreement on a new deal. Cesaro’s contract ended up expiring, so he is now a free agent and is able to work with anyone he wants. There is no non-compete clause because the deal just expired. You can click here for our earlier report on internal WWE reactions to the departure, creative news, and more.

In an update, it was as far back as October when Cesaro began talking to some of his co-workers about possibly leaving WWE when his deal came up in February, telling them he wasn’t sure if he’d be hanging around, according to Fightful Select.

Sources noted that Cesaro didn’t necessarily provide a reason for leaving when saying his goodbyes to some, but others indicated “reasonable disappointment” on his part with how he was used, things he was left out of, and spots he didn’t get to fill. There were WWE sources that spoke highly of Cesaro’s professionalism in handling his last match, the February 11 SmackDown loss to Happy Baron Corbin, and how he finished up with the company.

It was also said that there’s still a real possibility that Cesaro ends up re-signing with WWE, until he signs with someone else. Numerous sources within WWE report that the departure does not appear to be a “door completely closed” situation, and that Cesaro did not burn his bridge.

Cesaro, age 41, last wrestled on the February 11 SmackDown, in the aforementioned loss to Corbin. The Swiss Superman had wrestled just 5 matches in 2022, and lost each bout – teaming with Ricochet for a loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WWE Day 1, teaming with Mansoor for a Fatal 4 Way loss to The Viking Raiders on the January 14 SmackDown, teaming with Ricochet for two Day 1 rematch losses on the January 28 and February 4 SmackDown shows, and then the February 11 loss to Corbin.

Cesaro signed with WWE in 2011 after a successful run on the indies and ROH. He leaves WWE a five-time RAW/WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and a one-time WWE United States Champion. He also won the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

There has been no update on if Cesaro has heard from AEW, Impact Wrestling or NJPW since news of his departure broke this afternoon, but we will keep you updated.

