As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling icon Sting appeared on this evening’s “Winter Is Coming” special on TNT, with commentary revealing that the Stinger had officially signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Sting’s cameo was a complete to surprise to a large portion of the AEW locker room. The report states that the initial reaction from talent was utter shock and excitement, as many were not aware of Sting’ arrival until moments before his segment.

AEW also issued an official press release regarding Sting’s multi-year deal, which includes a comment by company President Tony Khan.