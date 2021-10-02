Last night WWE kicked off their official brand draft on SmackDown on FOX, which saw names like Roman Reigns, Big E, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair go in the first round.

Today’s edition of Talking Smack saw some more draft moves being made ahead of Monday’s night two on Raw. Stars Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otiz, Azeez, and former Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews have all moved from SmackDown to Raw.

From the Raw side…Mace, Drew Gulak, Ali, and Mansoor have all moved to the blue-brand. As previously reported NXT star Aaliyah was drafted to SmackDown.

Staying on Raw will be Nia Jax, John Morrison, Reginald, R-Truth, Drake Maverick, T-BAR, Akira Tozawa, and Doudrop. Staying on SmackDown will be Toni Storm.

You can check out the entire night one draft results here.