According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.12 million viewers overnight, an increase of 1.4% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was good enough to take the top spot on the evening.

The blue brand show featured the first night of the WWE Draft, where top superstars like Roman Reigns, Big E, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair all got drafted in the first round. The Beast Brock Lesnar also made a special surprise appearance to confront Reigns and set up a future showdown.

The top watched program on the night was Blue Bloods, which pulled in an impressive 5.979 million viewers. Full ratings for SmackDown will be out on Monday.