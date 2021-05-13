It looks like more fans may be allowed at upcoming WWE NXT TV tapings from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has allowed a limited crowd at NXT TV tapings for a few months now, but a new email was issued to fans this week offering a “special opportunity” at NXT tapings, beginning with the May 18 NXT episode.

The email notes that COVID-19 testing is now being held on-site the night of the event, free of charge. All fans will have to complete their coronavirus testing on-site, regardless of their vaccination status. It was also noted that there is no longer the requirement to receive a COVID-19 test on the day before the taping.

The email from NXT encouraged recipients to forward the opportunity to friends and family members. Multiple NXT regulars have said that this is the first time they’ve received an email like this.

It has not been confirmed that NXT is bringing more fans into the venue each week, but they are offering the chance to attend tapings to more fans. The email also notes that fans must be over the age of 16 unless accompanied by a guardian, and must provide photo ID when checking in. The rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and temperature checks are also done at the time of check-in. Face coverings will remain mandatory while the taping is going on.

Stay tuned for more on fans attending the NXT TV events. You can see the latest email below:

Looks like #WWE may be starting to open up its #WWENXT tapings to more fans. This is the first time I've ever gotten an email like this, having gone to events before. COVID testing will now be done on-site for free, regardless of vaccination status. Seems like a safe route. pic.twitter.com/puPQx4tUzH — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 12, 2021

