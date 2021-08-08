All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Those bouts are Capt. Shawn Dean vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Hikaru Shida vs. Tesha Price.

Here is the latest card:

* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon (with the Wingmen)

* Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida

* Brian Cage vs. RSP

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) with Marko Stunt vs. Cyrus and Charlie Bravo

* Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Amber Nova

* Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) with Alex Abrahantes vs. Mike and Matt Sydal