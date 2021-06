AAA held a press conference earlier this morning announcing a new tag team title matchup for the August 14th TripleMania XXIX pay per view from Arena de Mexico.

AEW superstar Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix (Lucha Bros) will defend the AAA tag titles in three-way tag bout against Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid and Taurus & A Mystery Partner. This joins the already highly-anticipated showdown between Kenny Omega and Andrade for the AAA Mega Championship.

Full press conference is below.